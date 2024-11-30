Scene in Edmonds: A walk along the pier

Photographer Bernie Busch was walking down by the Edmonds Fishing Pier Saturday evening and found dozens of people fishing for squid. Further down the pier, he spotted decorated boats at the Edmonds Marina.
