Scene in Edmonds: Around town Posted: November 3, 2024 4 Taking flight at sunrise. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) One of several views of the first snowfall on the Olympic Mountains. (Photo by Leonard Hagen) Photo by Lee Lageschulte Photo by Ron LaRue Photo by Colleen Fredericksen At sunset. (Photo by Ann Bradford) Photo by Kevin O’Keeffe Waxing crescent moon. (Photo by Alex Duncan)
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.