Scene in Edmonds: Around town Posted: November 13, 2024 3 No dogs…but geese are OK. (Photo by Vince Barnes) Fall forest. (Photo by Sondra Padgett) Anna’s Hummingbird. (Photo by Linda Ross) Cheers to the birds. Bill Derry of the Pilchuck Audubon Society at a coastal birds event at Salish Sea Brewing Boathouse Tuesday night. (Photo by Julia Wiese) Wednesday afternoon on the waterfront. (Photo by Ron LaRue)
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.