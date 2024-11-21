Scene in Edmonds: Around town Posted: November 20, 2024 0 More than 15 nonprofits were on hand to provide information to the 200-plus people who attended the Edmonds Waterfront Center screening of the documentary “Join or Die” Tuesday night. The movie showcased the value of joining organizations. (Photo by Daniel Johnson) Hungry hummingbirds. (Photo by Dave Johnson) The view during a walk down Main Street early Wednesday. (Photo by Ron LaRue) This boat on Water Street is sailing into Thanksgiving. (Photo by Robert Mazelow) A long line of women waiting to get into Ladies Night at Edmonds ACE Hardware Wednesday night. The line went around the parking lot to 5th Avenue, and the first 150 into the store received a free swag bag. (Photo by Anne Stein)
