Scene in Edmonds: Around town Posted: November 28, 2024 0 Lights on Main Street Wednesday. (Photo by Ron LaRue) Nearing sunset Thursday. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) Thursday sunset. (Photo by Ann Bradford) Photo by Ted Taylor
