Scene in Edmonds: Around town Friday Posted: November 8, 2024 4 Before sunrise, squidders are hauling in their catch on the Edmonds Fishing Pier. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) Checkerboard autumn. Seen on 5th Avenue North near the Edmonds police station. (Photo by Denise Meade) Photo by Ron LaRue Photo by Lee Lageschulte Tree decorating complete. (Photo by Ron LaRue)
