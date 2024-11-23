Scene in Edmonds: Around town Friday Posted: November 22, 2024 3 Sun appears after the rain. (Photo by Ron LaRue) Crow cameo. (Photo by Linda Ross) Midday blue sky and storm clouds. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) A rain cloud passed by Edmonds heading to Whidbey Island. (Photo by Julia Wiese) Moody Marina Beach. (Photo by Denise Meade) Photo by Melinda Nelsen
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.