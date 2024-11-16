Scene in Edmonds: Around town Friday — from moonset to moonrise Posted: November 15, 2024 0 Full moon setting before sunrise. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) Moonset. (Photo by Ted Taylor) Photo by Ron LaRue Fog over Edmount Island, Lake Ballinger. (Photo by Niall McShane) Autumn in Westgate. (Photo by Patrice Wiggins) A rainbow between Douglas firs at Brown’s Bay. (Photo by Nicholas Sherman) At the marina. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte) A fine day for crabbing. (Photo by Nicholas Sherman) Fall color. (Photo by Ann Bradford) A beaver supermoon on the Edmonds-Kingston ferry. The November supermoon’s name comes from the fact it appears during the time of year when beavers begin hibernation. (Photo by Sam Spencer)
