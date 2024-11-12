Scene in Edmonds: Around town Monday Posted: November 11, 2024 0 Trevor Dykema and Taylor Suttler of Stop Inc. Plumbing string up barrier tape at a flooded Westgate QFC parking lot Monday. (Photo by Robert Sears) Veterans Day flags blowing in the wind. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte) Adjusting the flag at the Edmonds Waterfront Center. (Photo by Rita Schultz) Autumn scene. (Photo by Ann Bradford)
