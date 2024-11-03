Scene in Edmonds: Around town Saturday Posted: November 2, 2024 3 Early Saturday. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) Two different looks at downtown mushrooms. This one by Lee Lageschulte. And this one by Denise Meade. First day of holiday market. (Photo by Ron LaRue) Autumn view. (Photo by Ann Bradford)
