Scene in Edmonds: Around town Sunday Posted: November 17, 2024 5 At the time of the king tide Sunday morning, the floating dock (on the left) adjacent to the Edmonds Fishing Pier was nearly the height of the ramp. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) Photo by Ron LaRue Photo by Lee Lageschulte
