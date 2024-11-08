Scene in Edmonds: Around town Thursday Posted: November 7, 2024 0 Narada is a fishing vessel traveling from Ketchikan, with a stop at Edmond Marina to refuel before heading south to Shilshole. It was built in 1954 by Everett Pacific Shipbuilding. (Photo taken before sunrise by Sharon O’Brien) Morning view. (Photo by Ron LaRue) Sunset (Photo by Ann Bradford) Photo by Lee Lageschulte
