Scene in Edmonds: Around town Wednesday Posted: November 6, 2024 2 At the Edmonds Marina before sunrise. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien Sunrise at the Edmonds Fishing Pier. (Photo by Julia Wiese) A walk down Main Street. (Photo by Ron LaRue) Afternoon on the waterfront. (Photo by Sondra Padgett) Late afternoon. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte) At sunset. (Photo by Ted Taylor) From the Edmonds Watefrontn Center. (Photo by Chontel Klobas)
