Scene in Edmonds: Cascade Symphony oboe-strings trio performs at Sunrise of Edmonds

As part of its regular outreach to Edmonds and other Snohomish County communities, three members of the Cascade Symphony Orchestra (CSO) performed for residents at the Sunrise of Edmonds Senior Living facility last week. An oboe-strings trio of Laura Heard (viola), Norma Dermond (cello) and Edward Benyas (oboe) performed musical pieces by a diverse group of composers, including Handel, Locatelli, Haydn, Beethoven, and two works – “Let it Be” and “Yesterday” – by the Beatles. Heard is in her 45th year with the CSO, while Dermond is in her 63rd year and is a founding member of the orchestra. Benyas, who joined in 2023, is the CSO’s executive director.