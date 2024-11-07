Scene in Edmonds: Making repairs

On her walk Thursday, photographer Julia Wiese noticed men peeling bricks away from the Reef apartments at Olympic Beach. She was told the bricks are in danger of collapsing off the side, hence the straps on the rooftop that were put in place recently. They are removing the bricks and a new wall facing will be installed correctly. They figured it would take about a week to finish the job.
