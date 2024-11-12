Scene in Edmonds: Windy on the waterfront

The Washington State Ferries Spokane and Suquamish were buffeted a bit as they made their way across Puget Sound on a blustery Monday afternoon and arrived at the Edmonds ferry dock, photographer Michael Lowell noted. “While both ferries are similar in size, the Suquamish is newer, launched in 2018,” he said. “Its name translates to the ‘people of the clear salt water’ in the Southern Coast Salish Lushootseed language. The reliable Spokane is much the senior ferry, having been built in 1972 and then rebuilt in 2004.”

Both ferries “managed the high winds and cold day from my vantage point,” Lowell said. “Ferry travelers may have a different opinion.” There were also a few brave souls fishing off the Edmonds fishing pier and some stout beachcombers along Olympic Beach, he added.