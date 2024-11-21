Scene nearby: Salmon spawning at Carkeek Park

Julia Wiese and her husband Jon decided to check out the salmon spawning in Pipers Creek at Seattle’s Carkeek Park Tuesday afternoon. “We saw more than 30 in just one section of the stream in the half hour we were there,” she said. You can also view a short video here.
My Edmonds News
Sign Up for Our Daily Edmonds Newsletter
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.