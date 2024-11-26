Seniors enjoy Thanksgiving lunch at Edmonds Waterfront Center
November 25, 2024
The Edmonds Waterfront Center hosted a Senior Thanksgiving lunch Monday, with an army of volunteers serving 172 meals, EWC President and CEO Daniel Johnson said. Live music was provided by Lito and Connie Castro.
“It was a great day, exemplifying one of the key reasons the EWC was built – to build social and community connections,” Johnson said.
I was there, and the food was delicious, the service (brought to each diner by volunteers) was extremely well organized, and I met the man who wrote the recent article on he & his wife’s trip to Index, that was published in MEN a couple of days ago! Found out they live only about 3 blocks from me. Fun conversation talking with both of them and esp. since I had read his travel piece on Index and saw the photos that accompanied it.
