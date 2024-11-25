Sno-Isle Libraries presents Healthy Relationships 101 for teens Dec. 5

Healthy Relationships 101 is the topic of an online teen-focused Sno-Isle Libraries presentation from 3-4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5.

Andrea Cervantes, the South County Prevention, Education, and Outreach Coordinator at Domestic Violence Services of Snohomish County, will go over the different relationship types and discuss what healthy relationship skills look like. These include identifying and establishing boundaries, practicing healthy communication, and understanding the difference between consent and coercion.

Domestic Violence Services of Snohomish County (DVS) is a private, nonprofit organization serving Snohomish County since 1976. They are the only program in Snohomish County providing emergency shelter and comprehensive, confidential services to victims of domestic abuse without regard to age, gender, race, religion, culture, national origin, sexual orientation or income level. DVS provides individual and community awareness programs which can affect the social change necessary to eliminate domestic violence throughout Snohomish County.

Registration is required to receive a reminder email with the Zoom link 24 hours before the event begins. If you register less than 24 hours before the event, your confirmation email will include the Zoom link.

