Sno-Isle Libraries presents The Drunken Botanist with Amy Stewart Dec. 6

Adults are welcome to join author Amy Stewart from noon-1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, via a virtual Sno-Isle Libraries presentation as she explores the dizzying array of herbs, flowers, trees, fruits, and fungi humans have contrived to transform into alcohol through ingenuity, inspiration and sheer desperation.

Stewart is the New York Times best-selling author of The Tree Collectors: Tales Of Arboreal Obsession, The Drunken Botanist, Wicked Plants, and several other popular nonfiction titles about the natural world.

This is an online event for adults.

For more information, click here.

