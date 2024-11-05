Snohomish County Superior Court to celebrate Adoption Day Nov. 22

Snohomish County will host an event Friday, Nov. 22 celebrating children and families coming together through foster care adoption. Snohomish County Adoption Day is from noon-1:30 p.m. at Snohomish County Superior Court Jury Assembly Room and will include guest speakers, activities and gift bags for the children, a photo booth, Webbly, the AquaSox Mascot, Colby the Crime Dog, Snohomish County Sheriff K-9s and Kids Copter, as well as light food, snacks and refreshments.

Each November, hundreds of communities across the country organize similar events in recognition of National Adoption Day. This collective effort helps raise awareness of the need to find safe, loving, and permanent homes for the more than 108,000 children waiting to be adopted from foster care in the United States.

The following organizations and law firms supported this year’s Adoption Day celebration:

Snohomish County Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA)

Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office

Snohomish County Clerk’s Office

Snohomish County Executive’s Office

Beresford Booth Law Firm

Touhy Minor Kruse, LLP

Rotary Club of South Everett

Everett Police Department

“Collaboration among adoption professionals, judges and child welfare advocates is essential during National Adoption Day and year-round to find children waiting to be adopted from foster care the forever families they deserve,” said Rita Soronen, president and CEO of the Dave Thomas

Learn more at nationaladoptionday.org