Sponsor spotlight: 3rd annual Jingle Bell Breakfast in Lynnwood

The District and the Lynnwood Event Center invite the public to the 3rd Annual Jingle Bell Breakfast & Craft Fair on Saturday, Dec. 14th from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Lynnwood Event Center. This holiday event is packed with festive fun for the whole family and includes:

– Delicious Holiday Breakfast: Served from 9 – 11:45 a.m.

– Holiday Craft Fair: Browse unique gifts from local vendors from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

– Live Entertainment & Musical Performances to get you into the holiday spirit

– Photos with Mr. & Mrs. Claus, perfect for holiday memories

– Kids’ Craft Station, Face Painting, and Candy Bar for little ones to enjoy

– Hot Cocoa Station and Karaoke Café for all ages to warm up and sing along

Tickets:

– Adults: $10*

– Children 12 and under: $5*

– Family 4-pack (2 adults, 2 kids): $25*

*plus applicable fees

Bring the joy of giving! We’re collecting new or gently used children’s clothing for our Clothes for Kids drive to help local students stay warm and confident this winter. Donations can be dropped in the collection box in our lobby. Thank you!

Don’t miss this festive celebration filled with food, crafts, music, and holiday cheer! Get your tickets now at https://bit.ly/jinglebellbreakfast