Sponsor spotlight: Comstock Jewelers sponsors Edmonds Tree Lighting Ceremony

The countdown to Edmonds’ Holiday season begins. Join us as Comstock Jewelers sponsors Edmonds Chamber of Commerce’s annual Tree Lighting Ceremony.

“We love being a part of this community tradition,” said owner Sara Comstock. “Carrying on a tradition is something that we feel encouraged by, as we are now a Third Generation Jeweler. I can remember my grandfather and grandmother cherishing this time of year at Comstock Jewelers, and my parents’ excitement over someone having something sparkly wrapped under a tree.

“I really want to thank the wonderful Edmonds community for their support as I have taken over as owner,” she continued. “It has been so heartwarming to get to know all those who have fond memories of working with my grandparents and parents over the years.”

Comstock Jewelers will be having a store-wide holiday sale with incredible discounts up to 60% off, starting this Friday, Nov. 29. Let’s celebrate the start of the Holiday season, and be in community with one another.

The Tree Lighting is free, and people of all ages are encouraged to attend.

Starting at 2 p.m. in Centennial Plaza (5th Avenue North and Bell Street) on Saturday, Nov. 30, you can enjoy some treats from vendors, a live band and have the chance to hear an amazing original song by emcee Richard Taylor.

We look forward to sharing this special event with you.