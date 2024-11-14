Sponsor spotlight: Dungeness crab and shrimp cake burger this week’s special at Scotty’s Food Truck

Scotty’s Food Truck is featuring a Dungeness crab and shrimp cake burger as this week’s special, featuring fresh Pacific crab and Atlantic shrimp cakes on a toasted Kaiser roll with tartar sauce, fresh dill, lettuce, cucumber and picked red onion. Served with fries
Scotty’s will be at Edmonds’ Five Corners in the Calvary Church parking lot from 3:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 14-16.
Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615.
Open Thursday and Friday
3:30-7:30 p.m.
Five Corners in Edmonds
8330 212th St. S.W.
