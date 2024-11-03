Sponsor spotlight: Holy Rosary School celebrates fall and its 60th anniversary with cultural pride

As autumn settles in, Holy Rosary School is embracing the season with excitement and celebration. This year, in honor of the school’s 60th anniversary, students and faculty are participating in the annual Edmonds Scarecrow Festival, a beloved community tradition. Holy Rosary will proudly showcase their creativity with a scarecrow display that highlights the school’s commitment to education and community involvement over the past six decades.

However, the fall festivities don’t stop there. In a meaningful display of cultural appreciation, Holy Rosary School is also preparing a Día de los Muertos altar, which will be prominently displayed in the parish entryway. This vibrant and heartfelt tribute celebrates the lives of loved ones passed and provides a beautiful opportunity to showcase the school’s thriving Spanish immersion program. The altar, created and overseen by Spanish teacher Sra. Redding honors the heritage and traditions of the school’s Latino students, who represent Holy Rosary’s fastest-growing demographic.

“We are so proud to celebrate the growing cultural diversity within our school,” said Larkin Temme, Holy Rosary’s principal. Bilingual and with seven years of experience in dual-language programs, Mrs. Temme brings a unique perspective to the school, further cementing Holy Rosary’s commitment to language learning and cultural celebration. “Our Spanish immersion program and cultural initiatives, like the Día de los Muertos altar, help students understand the importance of honoring their heritage while embracing new learning opportunities.”

Holy Rosary School values both the academic and cultural growth of its students. By participating in local traditions like the Scarecrow Festival and creating a Día de los Muertos altar, the school beautifully balances its mission of academic excellence with a deep respect for the diverse cultures that make up its student body. The school’s embrace of heritage languages and cultural traditions reinforces the importance of both linguistic and cultural fluency in today’s world.

As the school marks its 60th anniversary, Holy Rosary continues to shine as a beacon of educational and cultural enrichment, ensuring that both students and families feel a deep sense of community and belonging.

