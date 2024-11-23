Sponsor spotlight: The ultimate guide to downtown Edmonds holiday shopping

When you live and love local like we do, your approach to holiday gifting starts close to home. Investing in your city and its shops just feels good, and that special investment feels even better during the holidays.

With local love in mind, we created our ultimate guide to downtown shopping, which is overflowing (like your stocking) with recommendations from Downtown Edmonds businesses. Please note that they were all limited to a sentence or two to make this guide digestible and that there is always so much more to explore at each small business.

Bookmark this page and plan accordingly. Your holiday shopping success is assured when you spend in the place that has your heart.

Whether you’re on the hunt for cozy accessories or fine jewels, local wine, gift cards, home supplies or pretty much anything in between, you’ll check oodles of giftees off your list in one several-block fell swoop.

Start at First Dibs and then keep the festivities going. We can’t wait to see you tinseled out in Downtown Edmonds!

Retail

Anchor Chic Consignment

Sustainability and style are the names of the fashion game this season! Anchor Chic gift cards are available in any amount and are wrapped up and ready to go just for your favorite fashionistas.

Bench & Board

Offer a chuckle to those you hold near and dear with a “More Effective Than Mistletoe” wine glass!

Camp Vintage

Stop by Camp Vintage for a fun, retro holiday shopping experience where you can find funky, nostalgic, useful, well-made, eco-friendly goods with original style, and meaningful gifts for your loved ones.

Comstock Jewelers

Who could say no to a little more sparkle? They’ll shine even brighter in a beautiful piece of jewelry (earrings, necklaces, bracelets, rings) and complimentary cleaning from Comstock.

Crow

Choosing a thoughtful, handcrafted gift of jewelry or locally-made goods couldn’t be easier at Crow! They have something for every budget and style.

East West Books & Gifts

East West has metaphysical books, crystals, singing bowls, beautiful gifts, and art. They also have fun and uplifting events for the holidays!

Edmonds Bookshop

Bookworms will love curling up in front of the fire with a book or gift from the shop’s “Give Books” holiday catalog! Gift cards and gift wrapping are available, too.

Edmonds Vision Center

Don’t forget stocking stuffers. At Edmonds Vision Center you can find gift ideas from the obvious sunglasses and eyewear to all kinds of “eye-ccessories”! Come see what they have.

Edmonds Vitamins & Herbs

Don’t forget your supplements! Edmonds Vitamins & Herbs will pre-pack their tried-and-true “Air Travel Survival Kit” for you in the shop.

Interiors of Edmonds

Hosting this holiday or want to treat someone who is? Visit Interiors of Edmonds for unique interior decor services and gifts. They have French Hens and warming home accents like candles, pillows, and throws.

KSD Home

Round out your gifting with candles, eco-friendly (and delicious-smelling) L’avant products, and Christmas decor at this inspiring interior design shop on 5th Avenue South.

Little Bipsy

Who needs holiday PJs? We all do! Stock up for the whole family at Little Bipsy and get those pics in matching sets. The LB x Baby Breez Long Sleeve Romper Pajamas in Santa & Friends print feature Santa snowboarding alongside reindeer and snowmen in sunglasses, all crafted from a soft, breathable bamboo and Pima cotton blend for ultimate comfort and stretch — plus, it also comes in plaid!

Musicology Co.

Stroll over to your new favorite record shop for holiday music-themed ornaments for all. Plus, they have gift cards if you just can’t decide.

NC Concept Store

Need holiday styling for all the season’s upcoming parties & events? Come see us for personal styling, dressing you from head to toe, complete with the hostess gift. Cheers!

The Paper Feather

Celebrate the holidays and your favorite city by the Salish Sea with a gift card for stationary and gifts from The Paper Feather.

Pear Tree Consignment

Shop for luxury gifts at consignment prices! Pear Tree has a great selection of cashmere sweaters, scarves, hats, gloves, handbags and jewelry. They’re open seven days a week for your holiday shopping.

Rogue

Stock your favorite people (these people include you, just so we’re clear) on cozy Ugg socks and robs. ‘Tis the season for warm accessories!

The Social Chain Co.

Treat your people to a permanent jewelry boutique party, and don’t forget to check out the trucker hat bar if you host in their cute space on Main.

Treasures & Teas

Gift a beautifully detailed wooden nautical chart that features popular Pacific Northwest destinations including the Salish Sea, the Puget Sound and the San Juan Islands. It’s perfect for every sailor, hiker, explorer or proud Pacific Northwesterner on your gift list!

Vie & Vin

Give one and all a curated gift basket—from hostess gifts to client appreciation, Vie & Vin can do the heavy lifting on thoughtful gifting this holiday season! Simply share a few details about your gift recipients, and Vie & Vin will create custom gift baskets that will delight friends, family, clients, and employees alike.

The Wooden Spoon

For the person who has everything, give them a FinaMill, a revolutionary one-handed electric grinder with interchangeable and refillable spice pods. It’s the easiest way to grind spices!

Art

ARTspot

Give the gift of creativity! ARTspot’s gift certificates will give them what they really want—a fresh selection of delightful, affordable art supplies.

Cole Gallery and Art Studio

What’s better than letting your people get exactly what they want? Have them choose their adventure at Cole Gallery with a gift certificate they can apply toward art or art classes.

MaJe Gallery

Looking for something local and unique? Head to MaJe for super soft faux fur gloves and scarves — everyone loves them! They’re made in Seattle, too.

Randall J Hodges Photography Gallery

If you’re like us, you love gifting calendars each year. Choose a local option with the 2025 Images of the Northwest Calendar!

Festive Food & Drinks

Brigid’s Bottleshop

Make it easy-peasy and grab a Holiday Gift Pack from your favorite local bottle shop.

Calypso Edmonds

Bring the tropics to Edmonds with a gift card to Calypso, available in any denomination!

Dusted Valley Wine Bar

Get into the holiday spirit with Dusted Valley’s exclusive 3-packs, the perfect gift for the Washington wine lover in your life! Stop by and shop, and they’ll add a touch of cheer with a complimentary Dusted Valley-branded gift box and a festive holiday ribbon‚ yours with every holiday 3-pack purchase (while supplies last). Cheers to making your gift-giving merry and bright!

Epulo Bistro

An Edmonds staple for all your special occasions since 2009, Epulo Bistro has gift cards for even the most specific of family and friends.

Fire & The Feast

Shop Downtown Edmonds for free money! Pop into Fire & The Feast to buy a $100 gift card (or combo of cards) and get a $20 gift card for free.

Gallaghers Where U Brew

How are the home brewers in your life doing? Get them a gift certificate for their next brewing experience.

Kelnero

Build the home bar of your dreams for yourself or the bartender in your life with the same tools used by Kelnero bartenders. Take home the specific items you need, or pick up one of their bar kits with everything you need to craft cocktails just like the bar staff whipping up The Seattle Times-named Best Cocktails in the PacNW!

MARKET Edmonds

At MARKET, not only can you buy sweatshirts to show off your favorite local fish-forward shop, but you can also get Feedme’s in-store gift card promotion: buy $100 in gift cards, get a $20 gift card free. Totally fine if the latter ends up in your stocking.

Molly Moon’s Homemade Ice Cream

Stop by the newest Edmonds scoop shop to pick up a jar of our delicious homemade toppings, gift cards, or their cozy Molly Moon’s merch for the ice cream lover in your life!

Red Twig Bakery and Cafe

There are so many great options for gifting at Red Twig! Grab a Holiday Gift Basket (a Red Twig Mug, $10 gift card, chocolate-covered espresso beans, Holiday Theo’s Chocolate Bar, and a

Red Twig tote bag). All of these items are beautifully presented in a festive basket, which brings together the warmth and flavors of the Twig Café for a cozy holiday experience.

Salt & Iron

Pop in to take advantage of Feedme’s gift card promotion: Buy $100 in gift cards, get a $20 gift card free.

SanKai

Give the gift of the freshest catches! Grab a stack of gift cards for all your favorite people.

Shore Pine Coffee & Gelato

In the Pacific Northwest, ‘tis always the season for coffee and tea. Stock up everyone you love with gift cards. Plus, buy a $25 gift card and get a $5 gift card free!

Vinbero

Let Vinbero pack lunch for your favorite charcuterie aficionado! Get yourself or a loved one a limited-edition Vinbero lunchbox, and let them fill it for you for a box full of savings. Packed Lunch includes two cans of wine, a mini salami, gourmet cheese, fancy chocolate, tinned fish, and a Boska cheese knife, packed inside a tin Vinbero lunchbox — a combined savings of $25.

Health & Wellness

Ombu Salon + Spa

Give a gift of pampering and relaxation. A gift card from Ombu Salon + Spa never expires.

Sugarology

Not sure what to get your loved one? Sugarology has a range of soaps plus the entire Sugarology body care collection available to choose from. They’re also generously offering 20% off all body products now through the end of the year. Get your holiday shopping done early AND support local businesses! Can’t decide? Give the gift of relaxation with their e-gift cards for a perfect spa day!

Woodway Wellness

Got goals for the New Year? Give yourself or a loved one Woodway Wellness’s New Client Pilates Reformer Class Special: 5 Classes for $190. Find your accountability partner and enjoy those workouts!

Services

Alley Bell Music

Give the gift of Music Together or Rhythm Kids classes, piano or voice lessons. You’ll find a musical experience for any age and stage here!

Workhorse Coworking

Give the gift of a hot desk and get your favorite person a consistent place to work (especially if that person is YOU).

Prep That List and Check It Twice

You’re going to hit your daily steps goal when you’re out at all the shops and businesses on this list. Edmonds is your metaphorical oyster! Plus, we have a few places to slurp local bivalves during your shopping breaks. Be sure to hydrate, too (pssst, Festive Drink Bingo is perfect for that).

Last thing! Show us either where you went or what you got — without spoiling any surprises, of course — by adding #edmondsholidays to your social posts.

Happy shopping, and thank you for supporting local!

— By Whitney Popa

