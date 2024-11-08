St. Alban’s Church to hold drive-thru food drive Nov. 16

St. Alban’s Episcopal Church in Edmonds will hold a drive-thru food drive collection from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 16.

All food donated supports local food banks, with food and money going to them for local distribution. As in the past, St. Alban’s appreciates the contributions from the residents of South Snohomish and North King County, which supplement the church congregation’s own continued donations.

Recommended donations include non-perishable food such as soups, tuna fish, canned meat, peanut butter, dried pasta and similar items. Diapers and infant formula are also always appreciated. If preferred, cash and checks made payable to St. Alban’s, with “Food Drive” noted on the memo line will also be accepted.

St. Alban’s parishioners and helpers will be on hand at the church, located at 21405 82nd Place West near the Edmonds Five Corners intersection, to accept donations.

To find the church, look for “St. Alban’s Church” signs on both 84th Avenue West and 212th Street Southwest. For more information, contact the church at 425-778-0371.