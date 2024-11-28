St. Alban’s Church to show Christmas film ‘It’s A Wonderful Life’ Nov. 30

St. Alban’s Episcopal Church in Edmonds will hold a special event to celebrate and screen Frank Capra’s 1946 classic holiday film “It’s a Wonderful Life” at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30 in the church parish hall.

Considered to be one of the greatest films of all time and among the best Christmas films, it tells the story of George Bailey of Bedford Falls. He’s a building and loan banker who sacrifices his dreams to help his community of Bedford Falls to the point where he feels life has passed him by.

Bailey falls into despair and contemplates suicide, until a guardian angel gives him a perspective on the worth of his life. The angel shows George what life would be like if he didn’t have his wife, Mary, his children and friends, and what their lives and the social structure of Bedford Falls would be like without him.

St. Alban’s said it will help you get into the mood for this most popular Christmas film with added attractions. This includes special insights into the movie by church member Eric Hanson, who will take viewers behind the scenes to gain a better appreciation of the film.

And what would a movie be without popcorn and other treats, to be offered at the event. Attendees are also encouraged to add to the fun by dressing as their favorite characters from the film. Other planned activities will make the event memorable for guests.

The screening is free, but donations are gladly accepted to St. Alban’s and the missions and ministries that we are perform as a church community.

St. Alban’s is located at 21405 82nd Pl. W. near the Edmonds Five Corners intersection. An easy way to find the church is to look for “St. Alban’s Church” signs on both 84th Avenue West and 212th Street Southwest, directing visitors to the church. For more information, call 425-778-0371.