Stuffing, pie and family oh my! WSDOT’s online tools are key to stress-free Thanksgiving travel

Cloves and cinnamon spice aren’t the only seasonal ingredients necessary for a holiday weekend. People headed everywhere from Friday Harbor to Walla Walla for Thanksgiving will want to plan now for winter weather and additional holiday traffic.

The Washington State Department of Transportation recommends people expect heavy traffic and delays on major routes like Interstate 90, U.S. Route 2 and Interstate 5 – as well as long ferry lines. Consult the agency’s holiday travel charts before heading out. The charts help determine the best times to travel, including times to avoid if possible.

Most construction will be paused over the four-day weekend to help reduce congestion. WSDOT recommends people travel early or late and give themselves plenty of extra time. Crashes or emergency road repairs also can add to travel times.

WSDOT has a varietal cornucopia of resources to help plan travel this autumn:

– Stay informed using WSDOT’s online tools, including the free WSDOT mobile app, traffic cameras and email alerts.

Visit online traveler information for traffic, weather, ferry schedules and a real-time travel map.

– Follow WSDOT on various social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Threads and X/Twitter.

– Identify potential safety rest areas for breaks to avoid drowsy driving.

– Carry chains and other winter travel essentials.

– Check the WSDOT mountain passes webpage for information on pass updates or the latest chain or traction tire requirements.

– Leave extra time for holiday and winter travel. Slow down and leave extra space between vehicles and for people walking or rolling.

– Cross-mountain travel

Weather conditions over mountain passes can change rapidly. It’s important for travelers to plan ahead and follow posted chain requirements. Most pass closures are because of drivers traveling too fast or without proper traction tires or chains. Practice installing chains before heading out the door – to avoid learning on the side of the highway during a winter storm.

No construction is planned on I-90 Thursday and Friday, Nov. 28 to 29. However, the increased holiday travel means people should expect delays, especially eastbound on Wednesday and Thursday and westbound on Friday and Saturday ( see the I-90 travel charts for more details ).

Receive text message alerts about closures and delays by texting “Start” to 85107. To unsubscribe text “Stop.” The holiday weekend is also the start to festive lighting events in Leavenworth. People traveling US 2 Stevens Pass should expect increased congestion through Wenatchee and go early or late to avoid delays.

Seasonal pass closures

State Routes 410 and 123, including Chinook and Cayuse passes within Mount Rainier National Park, are closed for the season due to heavy snowfall and avalanche danger.

The SR 20/North Cascades Highway closed for the season between Ross Dam trailhead (milepost 134) and Silver Star gate (milepost 171) on Monday, Nov. 18 due to avalanche risk.

Tolls

In the Puget Sound region, weekend toll rates will be in effect Thursday, Nov. 28, on the SR 520 bridge and SR 99 tunnel. The I-405 express toll lanes will be free and open to all drivers on Thanksgiving. Out-of-town travelers, including those using rental cars, can learn about toll roads and temporary account payment options on the Good To Go! visitors page.

Ferry travel

People boarding a state ferry by vehicle should prepare for long waits. Peak travel times on most routes are expected to be westbound (or onto an island) Wednesday and Thursday, Nov. 27 to 28, then eastbound (or off an island), Friday and Saturday, Nov. 29 to 30. Customers also can bypass vehicle lines by traveling as a walk-on passenger.

Visit the Washington State Ferries website for more details on sailings schedules, vehicle reservations, ferry alerts and terminal conditions.

Trains, airports and transit

Travelers making a trip by train, personal aircraft or bus also should plan ahead to avoid holiday delays:

– Amtrak Cascades passengers are encouraged to purchase tickets early and plan to arrive at the station one hour before departure. Trains are running between Vancouver, British Columbia and Eugene, Oregon, stopping at 18 stations along the way. Buses also are available for travel between Seattle and Vancouver, British Columbia and between Seattle and Bellingham. Visit www.AmtrakCascades.com/ or call 800-USA-RAIL for tickets and schedules.

– Pilots traveling via state-sponsored airports can find information at wsdot.wa.gov/travel/aviation/airports-list. Select “WSDOT sponsored” under “Airport collections” and click “Apply.”

– Check with local public transit agencies for any holiday schedule or service changes, including some Dial-A-Ride and fixed-route service that may not run on holidays.