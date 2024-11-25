Three meetings for Edmonds City Council this week as budget deliberations continue

The Edmonds City Council has scheduled three meetings in two days this week as councilmembers work to get through amendments to the 2025-26 biennial budget, plus handle regular business.

The first meeting is Monday, Nov. 25 and includes — in addition votes on proposed budget amendments — an interview with a candidate for the Edmonds Arts Commission, a second review of the Edmonds Boys and Girls Club building design, the draft 2025 Edmonds Legislative Agenda and an update on the Comprehensive Plan process and future land use map.

You can see the complete agenda for the Nov. 25 meeting here. The location is the council chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N., Edmonds. Or you view via Zoom at this link: https://zoom.us/j/95798484261. Or join by phone at US: +1 253 215 8782. The webinar ID is 957 9848 4261.

The next two meetings are Tuesday, Nov. 26. The first, at 5:30 p.m. (agenda here), is solely devoted to the topic of budget amendments. The second, at 7 p.m. (agenda here), includes a proclamation for Small Business Saturday and the Sister City Commission’s 2024 report, plus an update on International District banners, budget deliberations and discussion on the 2025-2030 Capital Facilities Plan (CFP) and Capital Improvement Program (CIP).

The Tuesday meetings will also be in the council chambers or can be accessed virtually via Zoom at the same link or phone number above. Or you can view on the council meeting web page, Comcast channel 21, and Ziply channel 39.

You can read more about the budget discussions in our report of Nov. 21 council meeting here.