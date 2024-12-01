Tree lighting launches Edmonds into the holidays

Posted: November 30, 2024 4
Maplewood K-8 alumni join the school band to play seasonal tunes
Julianne and her dad Frazier stopped for a photo.
An Edmonds kind of dog, Dino Martino Seruto, gets into the holiday spirit.
The Rutland family poses for a shot with Santa prior to the ceremony.
North Sound Singers perform lively tunes.
Children join the North Sound Singers as the sunset provides a brilliant backdrop.
Edmonds residents Jessica and Lisa Guenser-Onstot with their children Ada and Ellis get into the holiday spirit for their annual trek to see the tree lighting.
Richard Taylor Jr and Jessie Lorenz sing with All the Other Reindeer.
Edmonds Mayor Mike Rosen, left, with Edmonds Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Ryan Crowther.
Sara Gustafson, owner of Comstock Jewelers — sponsor of the tree lighting — speaks to the crowd.
Indigenous women offer a blessing before the tree lighting.
Santa and Richard Taylor Jr. prepare for the tree lighting countdown.
The tree glows with hundreds of lights as the music plays.

Downtown Edmonds officially launched the holiday season with the annual Edmonds Tree Lighting Ceremony, produced by the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce and presented again this year by Comstock Jewelers.

Emceed by Richard Taylor Jr., hundreds gathered at Centennial Plaza for the ceremony, which featured live music and performances from All The Other Reindeer, North Sound Singers, the Academy of Music and Dance Star Performance Troupe, and the Maplewood Middle School Jazz Band.

A fabulous Edmonds sunset also made an appearance during the event.

— Photos by Julia Wiese

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.

BACK TO HOME