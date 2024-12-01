Tree lighting launches Edmonds into the holidays

Downtown Edmonds officially launched the holiday season with the annual Edmonds Tree Lighting Ceremony, produced by the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce and presented again this year by Comstock Jewelers.

Emceed by Richard Taylor Jr., hundreds gathered at Centennial Plaza for the ceremony, which featured live music and performances from All The Other Reindeer, North Sound Singers, the Academy of Music and Dance Star Performance Troupe, and the Maplewood Middle School Jazz Band.

A fabulous Edmonds sunset also made an appearance during the event.

— Photos by Julia Wiese