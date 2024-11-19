Two dead in crash after minivan stolen from Lynnwood City Center transit turnaround

A minivan that was stolen from the Lynnwood City Center light rail station Tuesday collided with an SUV on 44th Avenue West, killing both drivers, Lynnwood police said.

Lynnwood police spokesperson Maren McKay said the minivan was in the turnaround area of the station, located at 200th Street Southwest and 46th Avenue West, when it was stolen just before 10 a.m.

“The van drove erratically out of the parking lot, striking a vehicle in the lot, causing a collision where the door to the minivan came off,” she said. The van got into two other minor collisions before approaching 44th Avenue West from 168th Avenue West, traveling at a high rate of speed, McKay added. While heading north on 44th Avenue West at 168th, the minivan driver then crossed over the center line, striking a southbound SUV head on. The 69-year-old woman driving the SUV was killed, and the collision also killed the driver of the stolen van, police said.

Drugs and/or alcohol are suspected as factors in the crash, McKay said.

Police said the roadway would be closed while the crash was investigated.