Veterans Day 2024: Edmonds gathers to honor and remember those who served

An estimated 75 people gathered on a blustery November afternoon to pause, remember and honor those who served in the U.S. armed forces

Dan Mullene, commander of American Legion Post 66 in Edmonds, began the Veterans Day program by welcoming attendees, introducing speakers, and asking elected officials to stand and be recognized.

After the invocation by VFW Post 8870 Chaplain Dan Doyle, Mullene returned to the podium to introduce the keynote speaker, Edmonds City Council President and U.S. Air Force veteran Vivian Olson.

“I would like to begin by acknowledging that on the day our veterans signed up for active duty, they performed their first act of heroism,” she began. “None knew what they were going to get, see or do, but they committed that day to do whatever it was that their country needed.

“Thank you to all of our veterans for your contributions on active duty — and many Veterans Day speeches end there,” she continued. “But as I pondered my message for today, it occurred to me that in the case of Edmonds veterans, that would be woefully inadequate. Many of our veterans have continued to serve in our community with a magnitude and reach that could only be described as heroic.”

Olson went on to specifically mention veterans who continued to serve after leaving the military, noting specifically former Port Commissioner Jim Orvis, who also provided coaching and leadership for the University of Washington Navy ROTC program; current Port Commissioner Janelle Cass, and Richard Bologna, who “has volunteered at literally every [Edmonds] Chamber and Rotary event.” She also singled out the roles of Ron Clyborne and the late Jim Traner in creating the Veterans Plaza; Gary Walderman’s work in creating and maintaining Lynnwood’s Heroes’ Café where veterans meet, talk and share experiences that no one but another veteran can fully understand; and Michael Reagan, who brings his artistic talents to the Fallen Heroes Project.

In closing, Olson stressed that our freedoms were literally bought with the blood, sweat and tears of our veterans.

“Whenever the rights of an individual or group are abridged, the memory of the veterans who fought for their freedom is dishonored,” she warned. “I ask first that we look for and recognize when liberty and justice are being denied, and when we see it, we do not hesitate to come together to serve again as veterans and do what we must in the moment to protect liberty and justice for all.

“I thank you for your service and stand with you in this continuing effort to uphold the American ideal. Happy Veterans Day to our community’s many veteran heroes.”

Olson was followed by Mullene, who remarked on the historical significance of Veterans Day, and how it is rooted in the armistice of Nov. 11, 1918, which marked the cessation of hostilities in World War I, and the efforts of American Legion – the nation’s largest veteran’s organization – to officially enshrine Armistice Day as a national holiday.

“Their advocacy paid off on Oct. 8, 1954, when President Dwight D Eisenhower signed a proclamation officially declaring Armistice Day as Veterans Day,” he explained. “That was 70 years ago. Veterans Day — like the Armistice Day of before –will ever remain a day of remembrance for those who have placed their love of God and country, and their devotion to liberty and freedom above even life itself.

“On this Veterans Day, we honor not an armistice, but the men and women who have served and continue to serve in the greatest military the world has ever known,” he concluded. “Our message to Americans and their veterans past and present is simple: We will never forget you. Thank you for being here. God bless America.”

Mullene then turned the podium over to VFW Post 8870 Commander Duane Boman.

“I know that when the first shots were fired at Lexington, a new generation of Americans emerged, Americans who were willing to serve and defend our country even at the risk of sacrificing their lives,” he said. “As we gather today at this magnificent plaza that honors all those who have served are serving or will serve in the future, we again honor and thank you all, all you veterans, for your service to our country.”

He asked all veterans to stand and be acknowledged. He then offered a Challenge Coin to all veterans, and a Vietnam-era Eagle Pin to those who served in Vietnam.

The ceremony closed with a benediction from Chaplain Dan Doyle.

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel