Veterans Day Sing-Along and Remembrance Day at Edmonds College Black Box Theatre Nov. 8

The Creative Retirement Institute’s Dorothy Jenner Speaker Series is sponsoring a Veterans Day Sing-Along and Remembrance Day from 1-3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8 at Edmonds College’s Black Box Theatre.

Presented by David Fenner, the event is free and open to the public. It will honor veterans with a tribute featuring the five service songs (Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines and Coast Guard).

Share your personal remembrances of loved ones who have served in the military during the open mic sessions. Lyrics will be projected on the screen and will conclude with the patriotic anthem, America the Beautiful.

The Black Box Theatre is located at Edmonds College Mukilteo Hall, 20310 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood. Registration is requested here.