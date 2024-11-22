WA Senate Democrats choose new committee chairs ahead of 2025 session

A half-dozen state Senate committees will have new chairpersons heading into the 2025 session, with Democrats releasing the lineup on Thursday.

The caucus also outlined who will hold other leadership positions and unveiled a change to the structure of the budget-writing Ways & Means Committee.

Democrats will likely have eight new Senate members come January following seven retirements and a possible pickup in the 18th Legislative District where Democrat Adrian Cortes is leading Republican Brad Benton.

“Washington voters sent a clear message this year — they want quality public schools, affordable housing and health care, a clean environment, and safe communities,” Senate Majority Leader Jamie Pedersen, D-Seattle, said in a statement. “With an expanded majority, we’re ready to tackle these priorities in the 2025 legislative session.”

Pedersen was elected to his new post earlier this month.

The Ways and Means Committee will get a new vice chair of finance position. Sen. Noel Frame, of Seattle, will hold that job. In her time as a legislator, Frame has put an emphasis on fixing Washington’s regressive tax code, including by pushing for the capital gains tax now in effect and a wealth tax proposal that has not passed.

The committee will have two other vice chairs. Sen. Derek Stanford, of Bothell (representing Brier in the 1st District), will be the vice chair of the operating budget, and Sen. Yasmin Trudeau, of Tacoma, will be the vice chair of the capital budget.

The caucus is getting some new faces in its leadership as well.

Sen. Liz Lovelett, of Anacortes, will join Sen. Manka Dhingra, of Redmond, as deputy majority leader. Sen.-elect Marcus Riccelli, of Spokane, will become the majority floor leader, replacing Pedersen.

In a statement after the vote, Riccelli said he was looking forward to being a voice for the Spokane area in the Democrats’ leadership.

“Eastern Washington needs strong voices for growing and protecting good, living-wage jobs, increasing housing access and affordability, and improving our health care system,” he said.

The chamber will also see a new president pro tempore following Sen. Karen Keiser’s retirement next month. Sen. Steve Conway, of Tacoma, will take over that role.

Here’s a look at other leadership changes hitting the caucus this year:

– Sen.-elect Jessica Bateman will take over for Insurance Commissioner-elect Patty Kuderer as chair of the Housing Committee.

– Sen. Claudia Kauffman is the new chair of the Business, Financial Services, and Trade Committee. Kauffman is also the leadership liaison to tribal nations.

– Sen. Rebecca Saldaña is the new chair of the Labor and Commerce Committee.

– Sen. Jesse Salomon (representing Mountlake Terrace and parts of Edmonds and Lynnwood in the 32nd District) will be the new chair of the Local Government Committee.

– Sen. Sharon Shewmake will be the new chair of the Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee. Shewmake will also be the new assistant floor leader.

– Sen. Javier Valdez is the new head of the State Government, Tribal Affairs and Elections Committee.

– Sen. Annette Cleveland is the new deputy caucus chair.

– By Laurel Demkovich, Washington State Standard

Washington State Standard is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Washington State Standard maintains editorial independence.