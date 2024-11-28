Washington Kids in Transition Giving Trees seek donations for homeless students

Washington Kids in Transition reminds the community they donate gifts to giving trees at several community locations that will go to homeless students in the Edmonds School District.
Alderwood Mall, Lynnwood
Swedish Hospital, Edmonds
Walnut Street Coffee, Edmonds
Frances Anderson Center, Edmonds
Trike Stop, Edmonds
Revelations Yogurt, Edmonds
ARTspot, Edmonds
Pain Free Chiropractic, Mountlake Terrace
Mel & Mia’s, Lynnwood
Ace Hardware, Edmonds
Dr. Jacky DDS, Edmonds
Bridget’s Bottle Shop, Edmonds
LDS Churches
Edmonds Lutheran Church
Edmonds Church of God
There is also a virtual giving tree through Sign up Genius.
Most needed items include:
Teen coats: Men and women S-XXL
Gift cards – Old Navy, fast food,
Board games, stocking stuffers
Pajamas: All sizes
All items must be received by Dec. 3 to allow time for distribution.
