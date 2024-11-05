Washington Kids in Transition launches virtual giving tree for homeless students

The holidays are fast approaching, and Washington Kids in Transition (WKIT) has launched a virtual giving tree program for students who are homeless.

WKIT is preparing holiday bags for 700-800 students — youth who are typically left out of community holiday programs because they don’t have an adult to go shopping for them or fill out the required applications. Most of these students, especially ones in the teen years, are likely to go without any gifts at all.

You can help bring holiday magic to local students now through Dec. 4.

1. Sign up for the gifts you would like to give on the wish list found on this web page.

2. Once you claim an item or gift certificate, you will need to purchase them on your own and then either ship to or drop items off at the addresses below.

Shipping address:

Kim Gorney c/o Washington Kids in Transition 3204 NE 198th place Lake Forest Park, WA. 98155

Personal drop-off:

During office hours Monday-Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Or call Executive Director Kim Gorney to make arrangements at 206-697-3385.

Washington Kids in Transition

19721 Scriber Lake Rd. #B

Lynnwood, WA 98036

206-697-3385

Financial donations can be made via Paypal at washingtonkidsintransition.org or by mail to either of the addresses listed above.