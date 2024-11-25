Washington State Ferries expecting 300K riders on Thanksgiving weekend

Nearly 300,000 people are expected to board a Washington State Ferry from Wednesday, Nov. 27, through Sunday, Dec. 1. The Thanksgiving travel rush is likely to bring long lines and wait times for travelers in a vehicle.
To help navigate the Thanksgiving weekend crowds, ferry riders are encouraged to download the mobile app or visit the WSF website before heading to the terminal, where you can:
- See sailing schedules by route.
- View live terminal conditions and traffic cameras.
- Check for rider alerts that provide service updates by route.
- Monitor a real-time map for the location of each operating vessel.
- Make vehicle reservations for the Anacortes/San Juan Islands or Port Townsend/Coupeville route.
The busiest sailings for vehicles will likely be westbound (or onto an island) Wednesday and Thursday, Nov. 27-28, then eastbound (or off island) Friday and Saturday, Nov. 29-30. To reduce or eliminate waiting, consider taking an early-morning or late-night sailing or using transit to walk or bike onto the ferry if possible, the ferry system said.
On Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28, there will be a few changes to the daily schedules on the Edmonds/Kingston and Point Defiance/Tahlequah routes. The Seattle/Bainbridge Island and Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth runs will operate on weekend timetables. Holiday changes are marked on the schedules for each route.
