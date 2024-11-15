Washington State Patrol launching WSU Thanksgiving emphasis patrols Nov. 21

Washington State University students — or parents of said students — take note. The Washington State Patrol said Friday it will be conducting emphasis patrols starting Nov. 21 and running through Dec. 1, as WSU students travel from Pullman across the state for the Thanksgiving holiday break.

District 4 troopers in Spokane, Whitman and Adams counties and District 6 troopers in Grant and Kittitas counties will be focusing on speeding to include driving too fast for conditions, distracted/impaired driving and other collision-causing violations during the emphasis, the state patrol said.

Motorists traveling to and from WSU will see an increased state patrol presence on State Routes 26 and 195 as well as Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass.

The patrol encourage travelers to pay close attention to posted speed limits and to be prepared for changing road and weather/winter driving conditions. You can find current road and weather conditions on all state highways by going to the Washington State Department of Transportation website.

Students traveling across the state should make sure to prepare their vehicles for winter travel conditions. A small emergency kit with water, food, blankets, winter clothing and emergency flares are a good idea. Make sure all the fluids in vehicles are full and the vehicle’s battery is in good working order. Good all-season or snow tires, as well as tire chains are advised and may be required when traveling over the mountain passes.

“We appreciate everyone’s help and diligence to ensure that we have a safe and enjoyable Thanksgiving this year,” said Washington State Patrol District 4 Commander Captain Jeff Otis.