Washington’s 2025-2028 program of transportation projects ready for public review

Public feedback is now being accepted on the updated program of transportation improvement projects, the Washington State Department of Transportation said. Comments can be submitted through Wednesday, Dec. 18.

More than 1,100 statewide transportation improvement projects using $4.6 billion in federal funds are included in the 2025-2028 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program, or STIP for short. The draft 2025-2028 STIP includes multimodal transportation projects scheduled to begin within the next four years that have been identified through state, metropolitan, regional, tribal and local agency planning.

Projects using Federal Highway Administration or Federal Transit Administration funds must be included in the STIP to authorize the expenditure of federal funds. Also included are regionally significant projects funded through the Washington State Legislature’s Connecting Washington and Move Ahead Washington transportation packages.

The comment period for the STIP is the final step of the community engagement process that began locally while developing individual transportation improvement programs. The Washington State Department of Transportation will accept comments until 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18. WSDOT will send comments to the local agency or metropolitan or regional planning organization for consideration.

The STIP is a four-year, fiscally constrained, prioritized multimodal transportation program of state, local, tribal and public transportation transit projects scheduled to begin within the next four years. It includes highways, streets, roads, railroads, transit hubs, park-and-ride lots, bridges, sidewalks, bike lanes, ferry terminals, trails and safety projects. The STIP is a calendar-year document and is developed on an annual basis with monthly updates from January through October.

WSDOT, local agencies and metropolitan and regional planning organizations collaborate to ensure projects in the STIP are consistent with local, regional and state long-range plans. Some county projects are not included in the draft STIP because state law requires counties to complete their transportation improvement programs by the end of the year; those projects are amended into the final STIP in January.

The current 2024-27 STIP can be viewed online and a similar, searchable database of the 2025-28 STIP will be created in January 2025, following FHWA and FTA approval.

Written comments can be sent to Nancy Huntley or Steve Ahlsten, WSDOT, P.O. Box 47390, Olympia WA 98504-7390, or emailed to: Hqlpstip@wsdot.wa.gov. Comments must be received by 5 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 18.