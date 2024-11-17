Woodway Town Council public hearing on 2025 budget set for Nov. 18

The Woodway Town Council at its Monday, Nov. 18 meeting will hold a public hearing on its final 2025 budget and discuss the town’s 2024 Comprehensive Plan Update, among other items.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in Woodway Town Hall, 23920 113th Pl. W., Woodway. You can also watch the meeting via Microsoft Teams. Click here to access the Teams meeting. To call into the meeting, dial +1 323-795-5201. If you’re asked to enter a meeting ID, it is: 101 275 871#.
The meeting agenda and packet can be downloaded here.
