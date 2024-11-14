Yost Park trail system to be closed week of Nov. 18 for PUD work

The trail system at Yost Park will be closed for a week beginning Nov. 18, the City of Edmonds said. Snohomish County PUD will be performing routine maintenance of transmission lines. This work will be conducted by Kemp West, a contractor for Snohomish County PUD.

This closure is necessary to ensure public safety while PUD crews perform maintenance on the transmission lines running from the Yost parking lot to Main Street, the city said.

During the closure, the City of Edmonds park maintenance crews will also be performing the removal of six hazardous trees within the park.

Work is expected to be completed by the end of the day Nov. 22. Visitors are asked to adhere to signs or any areas of the park that are closed during this project. Questions should be directed to Parks, Recreation and Human Services Director Angie Feser at angie.feser@edmondswa.gov.