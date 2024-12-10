Reminder: 2024 Breakfast in Santa’s Workshop Dec. 14 at MTHS

The public is invited to the annual Breakfast in Santa’s Workshop from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 14 at Mountlake Terrace High School. A fun family holiday tradition for people of all ages, it benefits the Mountlake Terrace High School music program.
Activities include:
– Pancake Breakfast:
Child/Seniors $7
Teens/Adults $10
Families $30
– Kids activities tables
– Santa photos (digital) for $10 each
– Craft vendors. Vendors can register here for a table.
In addition, 24 student music groups will perform:
– College Place Elementary Olympian Choir
– Brier Elementary School Bobcat Choir
– Hilltop Chamber Singers
– Sherwood Singers
– Edmonds Elementary School Choir
– Beverly Elementary Choir
– Hazelwood Elementary School Choir
– Chase Lake Community School – Chase Lake Singers
– Edmonds-Woodway Mello Aires Choir
– Lake Forest Park Elementary School Marimba Band
– Mountlake Terrace High School Concert Orchestra
– Mountlake Terrace High School Chamber Orchestra
– Brier Terrace Middle School Orchestra
– Mountlake Terrace High School Symphonic Band
– Mountlake Terrace High School Chamber Winds
– Mountlake Terrace High School Jazz Ensemble 2
– Mountlake Terrace High School Jazz Ensemble 1
– Madrona K-8 Jazz Band
– Madrona K-8 Jazz Combo
– Mountlake Terrace High School Jazz Combos
– Mountlake Terrace High School String Ensembles
– Edmonds-Woodway High School String Ensemble
Mountlake Terrace High School is located at 21801 44th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace.
