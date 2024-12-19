2024 Christmas Advent Services

Posted: December 19, 2024 8

The 2024 Christmas season brings with it a number of additions to the schedules of local South Snohomish County churches. Here is a listing of special services for advent at churches in Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace and Brier this year.

To add to this listing, send information to myedmondsnews@gmail.com

Edmonds

Ascension PCA

8224 220th St. S.W., Edmonds / www.ascension-pca.org

– Christmas Eve Service; Tuesday, Dec. 24; 4 p.m.

Calvary Chapel Edmonds

8330 212th St. S.W., Edmonds / www.ccedmonds.com

– Christmas Eve Service; Tuesday, Dec. 24; 6 p.m.

Community Christian Fellowship

615 Glen St., Edmonds / www.ccfedmonds.org

– Christmas Eve Services; Tuesday, Dec. 24; 4 and 6 p.m.

Edgewood Baptist Church

20406 76th Ave. W., Edmonds / www.edmonds-church.com

– Candlelight Christmas Eve Service; Tuesday, Dec. 24; 4 p.m.

Edmonds Church of God

8224 220th St. S.W., Edmonds / www.edmondschurch.org

– Candles & Carols Service; Sunday, Dec. 22; 6 p.m.

Edmonds Presbyterian Church

22600 96th Ave. W., Edmonds / www.epc-pcusa.org

– Christmas Eve Candlelight Service; Tuesday, Dec. 24; 11 p.m.

Edmonds United Methodist Church

828 Caspers St., Edmonds / www.edmondsumc.org

– Christmas Carol Sing-Along; Sunday, Dec. 22; 3 p.m.

– Children’s Christmas Pageant; Tuesday, Dec. 24; 5 p.m.

– Christmas Eve Candlelight Services; Tuesday, Dec. 24; 7 and 9 p.m.

Faith Community Church

10220 238th St. S.W., Edmonds / www.faithedmonds.org

– Christmas Eve Service; Tuesday, Dec. 24; 4:30 p.m.

Grace Lutheran Church

1212 9th Ave. N., Edmonds / www.gracelbc.com

– Christmas Eve Candlelight Service; Tuesday, Dec. 24; 11 p.m.

Holy Trinity Edmonds

657 Daley St., Edmonds / www.holytrinityedmonds.com

– Christmas Eve Service; Tuesday, Dec. 24; 3 p.m.

Holy Rosary Catholic Church

630 7th Ave. N., Edmonds / www.holyrosaryedmonds.org

– Christmas Eve Mass; Tuesday, Dec. 24; 5 and 10 p.m.

– Christmas Day Mass; Wednesday, Dec. 25; 8:30 and 10:30 a.m.

Maplewood Presbyterian Church

19523 84th Ave. W., Edmonds / www.maplewoodpres.org

– Christmas Eve Candlelight Service; Tuesday, Dec. 24; 3 p.m.

Mosaic Community Church

21603 85th Ave. W. (Chase Lake Elementary School), Edmonds / www.mosaicnorth.org 

– Christmas Eve Service; Tuesday, Dec. 24; 4 p.m.

North Sound Church

201 4th Ave. N. (Edmonds Conference Center), Edmonds / www.northsoundchurch.com

– Christmas Eve Services; Tuesday, Dec. 24; 5, 7 and 9 p.m.

Rock of Hope Baptist Church

7812 224th St. S.W., Edmonds / www.rockofhope1.org 

– Christmas Eve Candlelight Service; Tuesday, Dec. 24; 5 p.m.

St. Alban’s Episcopal Church

21405 82nd Pl. W., Edmonds / www.stalbansedmonds.org 

– Christmas Eve Carols; Tuesday, Dec. 24; 5 p.m.

– Christmas Eve Eucharist; Tuesday, Dec. 24; 5:30 p.m.

– Christmas Day Eucharist; Wednesday, Dec. 25; 10:30 a.m.

St. Hilda St. Patrick Episcopal Church

15224 52nd Ave. W., Edmonds / www.sthildastpatrick.org

– Christmas Carol Sing-a-long; Tuesday, Dec. 24; 5:30 p.m.

– The First Eucharist of Christmas Service; Tuesday, Dec. 24; 6:00 p.m.

– Christmas Day Eucharist; Wednesday, Dec. 25; 10 a.m.

Lynnwood

Alderwood Community Church

3403 Alderwood Mall Blvd., Lynnwood / www.alderwood.cc

– Christmas at Alderwood Services; Tuesday, Dec. 24; 1, 3 and 5 p.m.

Charisma Christian Center

18820 36th Ave. W., Lynnwood / www.charismacenter.com

– Christmas Eve Candlelight Service; Tuesday, Dec. 24; 6 p.m.

Christ the Rock Fellowship

16707 13th Ave. W., Lynnwood / www.ctrf.com

– Christmas Eve Candlelight Service; Tuesday, Dec. 24; 6 p.m.

Creekside Church

18527 60th Ave. W., Lynnwood / www.creeksidechurch.org 

– Christmas Eve Service; Tuesday, Dec. 24; 6 p.m.

Gloria Dei Lutheran Church

3215 Larch Way, Lynnwood / www.gloria-dei-lutheran.org

– Christmas Eve Worship Services; Tuesday, Dec. 24; 4 and 10 p.m.

Northwest Church

19820 Scriber Lake Rd. #1, Lynnwood / www.nwchurch.com 

– Christmas Eve Service; Tuesday, Dec. 24; 4:30 p.m.

Refuge Church

2609 Larch Way, Lynnwood / www.findrefuge.com

– Christmas Eve Service; Tuesday, Dec. 24; 9 p.m.

Silver Creek Family Church
5326 176th St. S.W., Lynnwood / www.silvercreekfamily.org
— Christmas Eve Candlelight Service; Tuesday, Dec. 24; 6 p.m.

Sound City Bible Church

17319 Larch Way, Lynnwood / www.soundcitybiblechurch.com

– Eve of the Eve Gathering; Monday, Dec. 23; 6:30 p.m.

St. Thomas More Catholic Church

6511 176th St. S.W., Lynnwood / www.stmp.org 

– Children’s Christmas Pageant; Tuesday, Dec. 24; 5 p.m.

– Christmas Eve Mass; Tuesday, Dec. 24; 7:30 p.m.

– Christmas Day Mass; Wednesday, Dec. 25; 8:30 and 10:30 a.m.

Trinity Lutheran Church

6215 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood / www.trinitylutheranchurch.com 

– The Longest Night Service; Saturday, Dec. 21; 6:30 p.m.

– Christmas Eve Service; Tuesday, Dec. 24; 1, 4 and 7 p.m.

– A Journey of Light Service; Sunday, Jan. 5; 3 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace / Brier

Bethesda Lutheran Church

23406 56th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace / www.bethesdalcmt.com  

– Christmas Eve Service; Tuesday, Dec. 24; 5 p.m.

– Christmas Day Service; Wednesday, Dec. 25; 10:15 a.m.

Brookview Church

22730 Brier Rd., Brier / www.brookviewchurch.com

– Outdoor Christmas at Brookview; Sunday, Dec. 22; 6 p.m.

– Candlelight Christmas Eve Service; Tuesday, Dec. 24; 7:30 p.m.

Mountlake Church

23302 56th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace / www.mountlake.church 

– Christmas Eve Candlelight Gathering; Tuesday, Dec. 24; 6 p.m.

New Song Church

23501 52nd Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace / www.newsongseattle.org 

– Christmas Eve Service; Tuesday, Dec. 24; 7 p.m.

St. Paul Antiochian Orthodox Church

21236 Poplar Way, Brier / www.stpaul-orthodox.org

– Royal Hours & Typika of Nativity; Tuesday, Dec. 24; 9 a.m.

– Vesperal Divine Liturgy of St. Basil the Great; Tuesday, Dec. 24; 3 p.m.

– Festal Orthros; Wednesday, Dec. 25; 8:15 a.m.

– Divine Liturgy; Wednesday, Dec. 25; 9:30 a.m.

St. Pius X Catholic Church

22309 59th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace / www.stpxparish.com 

– Family Christmas Mass; Tuesday, Dec. 24; 5:30 p.m.

– Misa de Nochebuena de Navidad (in Spanish); Tuesday, Dec. 24; 8 p.m.

– Midnight Mass; Tuesday, Dec. 24; Midnight

– Christmas Day Mass; Wednesday, Dec. 25; 11 a.m.

– Misa del dia de Navidad (in Spanish); Wednesday, Dec. 25; 1 p.m.

Three Holy Hierarchs Romanian Orthodox Church

6402 226th St. S.W., Mountlake Terrace / www.ortodox.org

– Christmas Eve Vespers; Tuesday, Dec. 24; 4 p.m.

— By Doug Petrowski

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.

BACK TO HOME