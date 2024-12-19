2024 Christmas Advent Services

The 2024 Christmas season brings with it a number of additions to the schedules of local South Snohomish County churches. Here is a listing of special services for advent at churches in Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace and Brier this year.
To add to this listing, send information to myedmondsnews@gmail.com.
Edmonds
Ascension PCA
8224 220th St. S.W., Edmonds / www.ascension-pca.org
– Christmas Eve Service; Tuesday, Dec. 24; 4 p.m.
Calvary Chapel Edmonds
8330 212th St. S.W., Edmonds / www.ccedmonds.com
– Christmas Eve Service; Tuesday, Dec. 24; 6 p.m.
Community Christian Fellowship
615 Glen St., Edmonds / www.ccfedmonds.org
– Christmas Eve Services; Tuesday, Dec. 24; 4 and 6 p.m.
Edgewood Baptist Church
20406 76th Ave. W., Edmonds / www.edmonds-church.com
– Candlelight Christmas Eve Service; Tuesday, Dec. 24; 4 p.m.
Edmonds Church of God
8224 220th St. S.W., Edmonds / www.edmondschurch.org
– Candles & Carols Service; Sunday, Dec. 22; 6 p.m.
Edmonds Presbyterian Church
22600 96th Ave. W., Edmonds / www.epc-pcusa.org
– Christmas Eve Candlelight Service; Tuesday, Dec. 24; 11 p.m.
Edmonds United Methodist Church
828 Caspers St., Edmonds / www.edmondsumc.org
– Christmas Carol Sing-Along; Sunday, Dec. 22; 3 p.m.
– Children’s Christmas Pageant; Tuesday, Dec. 24; 5 p.m.
– Christmas Eve Candlelight Services; Tuesday, Dec. 24; 7 and 9 p.m.
Faith Community Church
10220 238th St. S.W., Edmonds / www.faithedmonds.org
– Christmas Eve Service; Tuesday, Dec. 24; 4:30 p.m.
Grace Lutheran Church
1212 9th Ave. N., Edmonds / www.gracelbc.com
– Christmas Eve Candlelight Service; Tuesday, Dec. 24; 11 p.m.
Holy Trinity Edmonds
657 Daley St., Edmonds / www.holytrinityedmonds.com
– Christmas Eve Service; Tuesday, Dec. 24; 3 p.m.
Holy Rosary Catholic Church
630 7th Ave. N., Edmonds / www.holyrosaryedmonds.org
– Christmas Eve Mass; Tuesday, Dec. 24; 5 and 10 p.m.
– Christmas Day Mass; Wednesday, Dec. 25; 8:30 and 10:30 a.m.
Maplewood Presbyterian Church
19523 84th Ave. W., Edmonds / www.maplewoodpres.org
– Christmas Eve Candlelight Service; Tuesday, Dec. 24; 3 p.m.
Mosaic Community Church
21603 85th Ave. W. (Chase Lake Elementary School), Edmonds / www.mosaicnorth.org
– Christmas Eve Service; Tuesday, Dec. 24; 4 p.m.
North Sound Church
201 4th Ave. N. (Edmonds Conference Center), Edmonds / www.northsoundchurch.com
– Christmas Eve Services; Tuesday, Dec. 24; 5, 7 and 9 p.m.
Rock of Hope Baptist Church
7812 224th St. S.W., Edmonds / www.rockofhope1.org
– Christmas Eve Candlelight Service; Tuesday, Dec. 24; 5 p.m.
St. Alban’s Episcopal Church
21405 82nd Pl. W., Edmonds / www.stalbansedmonds.org
– Christmas Eve Carols; Tuesday, Dec. 24; 5 p.m.
– Christmas Eve Eucharist; Tuesday, Dec. 24; 5:30 p.m.
– Christmas Day Eucharist; Wednesday, Dec. 25; 10:30 a.m.
St. Hilda St. Patrick Episcopal Church
15224 52nd Ave. W., Edmonds / www.sthildastpatrick.org
– Christmas Carol Sing-a-long; Tuesday, Dec. 24; 5:30 p.m.
– The First Eucharist of Christmas Service; Tuesday, Dec. 24; 6:00 p.m.
– Christmas Day Eucharist; Wednesday, Dec. 25; 10 a.m.
Lynnwood
Alderwood Community Church
3403 Alderwood Mall Blvd., Lynnwood / www.alderwood.cc
– Christmas at Alderwood Services; Tuesday, Dec. 24; 1, 3 and 5 p.m.
Charisma Christian Center
18820 36th Ave. W., Lynnwood / www.charismacenter.com
– Christmas Eve Candlelight Service; Tuesday, Dec. 24; 6 p.m.
Christ the Rock Fellowship
16707 13th Ave. W., Lynnwood / www.ctrf.com
– Christmas Eve Candlelight Service; Tuesday, Dec. 24; 6 p.m.
Creekside Church
18527 60th Ave. W., Lynnwood / www.creeksidechurch.org
– Christmas Eve Service; Tuesday, Dec. 24; 6 p.m.
Gloria Dei Lutheran Church
3215 Larch Way, Lynnwood / www.gloria-dei-lutheran.org
– Christmas Eve Worship Services; Tuesday, Dec. 24; 4 and 10 p.m.
Northwest Church
19820 Scriber Lake Rd. #1, Lynnwood / www.nwchurch.com
– Christmas Eve Service; Tuesday, Dec. 24; 4:30 p.m.
Refuge Church
2609 Larch Way, Lynnwood / www.findrefuge.com
– Christmas Eve Service; Tuesday, Dec. 24; 9 p.m.
Sound City Bible Church
17319 Larch Way, Lynnwood / www.soundcitybiblechurch.com
– Eve of the Eve Gathering; Monday, Dec. 23; 6:30 p.m.
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
6511 176th St. S.W., Lynnwood / www.stmp.org
– Children’s Christmas Pageant; Tuesday, Dec. 24; 5 p.m.
– Christmas Eve Mass; Tuesday, Dec. 24; 7:30 p.m.
– Christmas Day Mass; Wednesday, Dec. 25; 8:30 and 10:30 a.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church
6215 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood / www.trinitylutheranchurch.com
– The Longest Night Service; Saturday, Dec. 21; 6:30 p.m.
– Christmas Eve Service; Tuesday, Dec. 24; 1, 4 and 7 p.m.
– A Journey of Light Service; Sunday, Jan. 5; 3 p.m.
Mountlake Terrace / Brier
Bethesda Lutheran Church
23406 56th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace / www.bethesdalcmt.com
– Christmas Eve Service; Tuesday, Dec. 24; 5 p.m.
– Christmas Day Service; Wednesday, Dec. 25; 10:15 a.m.
Brookview Church
22730 Brier Rd., Brier / www.brookviewchurch.com
– Outdoor Christmas at Brookview; Sunday, Dec. 22; 6 p.m.
– Candlelight Christmas Eve Service; Tuesday, Dec. 24; 7:30 p.m.
Mountlake Church
23302 56th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace / www.mountlake.church
– Christmas Eve Candlelight Gathering; Tuesday, Dec. 24; 6 p.m.
New Song Church
23501 52nd Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace / www.newsongseattle.org
– Christmas Eve Service; Tuesday, Dec. 24; 7 p.m.
St. Paul Antiochian Orthodox Church
21236 Poplar Way, Brier / www.stpaul-orthodox.org
– Royal Hours & Typika of Nativity; Tuesday, Dec. 24; 9 a.m.
– Vesperal Divine Liturgy of St. Basil the Great; Tuesday, Dec. 24; 3 p.m.
– Festal Orthros; Wednesday, Dec. 25; 8:15 a.m.
– Divine Liturgy; Wednesday, Dec. 25; 9:30 a.m.
St. Pius X Catholic Church
22309 59th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace / www.stpxparish.com
– Family Christmas Mass; Tuesday, Dec. 24; 5:30 p.m.
– Misa de Nochebuena de Navidad (in Spanish); Tuesday, Dec. 24; 8 p.m.
– Midnight Mass; Tuesday, Dec. 24; Midnight
– Christmas Day Mass; Wednesday, Dec. 25; 11 a.m.
– Misa del dia de Navidad (in Spanish); Wednesday, Dec. 25; 1 p.m.
Three Holy Hierarchs Romanian Orthodox Church
6402 226th St. S.W., Mountlake Terrace / www.ortodox.org
– Christmas Eve Vespers; Tuesday, Dec. 24; 4 p.m.
— By Doug Petrowski
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.