A festive mood at EWHS Music Boosters craft fair

Seasonal music put shoppers and music lovers in the holiday spirit at this year’s Edmonds-Woodway High School crafts fair Sunday. The high school’s talented jazz bands, orchestras and choral ensembles performed festive music throughout the day. Hosted by the EWHS Music Boosters, this annual event provides much-needed additional funding for the school music programs and students.

Over 60 crafters and vendors provided a wide variety of handmade holiday gifts. Many of these local craftspersons donate all or some of their proceeds to local charities.

— Story and photos by Chris Walton