A festive mood at EWHS Music Boosters craft fair

Posted: December 8, 2024 5
Hundreds of music lovers and holiday shoppers attended the Edmonds-Woodway High School craft fair.
Axel Lovelace displays his handcrafted woodwork.
EWHS Jazz Band II gets the crowd tapping their feet with holiday songs.
Julianne and her son Elias donate the proceeds from Santa’s Workshop to local charities.
EWHS Jazz Band I rocks the room.
Music Booster Club volunteers Maggie, Jessica and Chino provide snacks.
The EWHS Mello-Aires sing favorite holiday melodies.
Sarah Johnson displays her cat and dog toys.
Husband and wife Linaya and Ryan. One half of proceeds will go to local organization REST (Real People Escape from Sex Trade).
An impromptu jam session entertains the hallway vendor section of the fair.
Jazz I band student Logan assists his mom Sarah with her selections of hand-crafted soaps.
Camerta, the EWHS all-string ensemble.
Bamboo products from Shoshanna and Peggy support the Esperanzas Unidas organization.

Seasonal music put shoppers and music lovers in the holiday spirit at this year’s Edmonds-Woodway High School crafts fair Sunday. The high school’s talented jazz bands, orchestras and choral ensembles performed festive music throughout the day. Hosted by the EWHS Music Boosters, this annual event provides much-needed additional funding for the school music programs and students.

Over 60 crafters and vendors provided a wide variety of handmade holiday gifts. Many of these local craftspersons donate all or some of their proceeds to local charities.

— Story and photos by Chris Walton

 

 

