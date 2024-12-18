American Legion and VFW posts donate toys to Edmonds Food Bank, United Methodist Church

Edmonds American Legion Post 66 and VFW Post 8870 helped make Christmas a bit merrier recently with their donations of hundreds of toys and boxes of food to the Edmonds Food Bank and United Methodist Church for distribution to families need.

Following their annual tradition, both posts collected the toys and food at their Christmas party, with donations coming from both member veterans, their families and guests.

“Our post members care strongly about our local community,” said VFW Post Commander Duane Bowman, “And this is a special chance to show how much we care by sharing in the giving spirit of Christmas.”

On hand at the food bank to receive the donations was their Outreach Coordinator McKenna Knight. With help from her associates, they filled several shopping carts with toys destined to help Santa make some Christmas dreams come true for local boys and girls on Dec. 25.

An SUV fills in as a sleigh, as members of American Legion Post 66 and VFW Post 8870 in Edmonds deliver toys and food to the Edmonds Food Bank and United Methodist Church, helping Santa make Christmas dreams come true for boys and girls.