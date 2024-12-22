Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. community celebrations Jan. 19 and 20 in Everett

The Greater Everett Area Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Celebration will take place on Sunday and Monday, Jan. 19-20, in Everett.

According to a news release announcing the celebration, for the past 30 years, the event has provided an opportunity for the community to come together and pay tribute to the legacy of one of America’s great leaders — who also happened to be African American. This year’s celebration — sponsored by the Snohomish County Black Heritage Committee — will be a two-day event with the theme “Mission Possible: Working Together To Achieve The Dream.”

The Sunday celebration on Jan. 19 will feature keynote speaker Pastor J.J. Frank, executive director of the Marysville YMCA; the Greater Everett MLK Celebration Choir performing contemporary and gospel songs, and highlights of community youth activities, including winners from the Prodigies for Peace Essay and Art Contest.

On Monday, Jan. 20, there will be a march and rally, beginning at the Everett Memorial Stadium, 3900 Broadway, and ending at Carl Gipson Center, 3025 Lombard Ave., Everett.

The Snohomish County Black Heritage Committee’s mission is to enrich the residents of Snohomish County through knowledge of and the celebration of Black heritage. This is accomplished by educating the Snohomish County community about the African American culture, promoting racial harmony, and embracing cultural diversity and inclusion. These are free events designed to engage people of all ages.