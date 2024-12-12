Art Beat: From seasonal symphonies to movies, celebrate the holidays in Edmonds

Cascade Symphony presents two holiday concerts

CSO concertmaster and violinist Christina Wu

7:30 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 15, and Monday, Dec. 16, Edmonds Center for the Arts, 410 4th Ave. N., Edmonds

The Cascade Symphony Orchestra’s (CSO) annual Holiday Concert is sure to be a blast. Along with your favorite Christmas carols, you’ll hear delights from Johann Strauss and John Williams. Per CSO tradition, Sunday’s concert will also include some of the best high school music students in our area performing side-by-side with the orchestra under the direction of maestro Michael Miropolsky.

“We have prepared an exciting collection of classic Christmas carols, as well as delights from composers like Johann Strauss, Leroy Anderson and John Williams,” Miropolsky said.

The orchestra will also perform a different take on familiar holiday music through American composer David Lovrien’s work entitled Minor Alterations, “which he called ‘Christmas Through the Looking Glass,’” Miropolsky explained. “It is a medley of Christmas tunes transposed from major to minor keys, then disguised and layered!”

CSO concertmaster and violinist Christina Wu will be the evening’s soloist. “[She] will indulge us with the gorgeous ‘Meditation” from the opera Thais, by Jules Massenet and stormy ‘Winter’ from Antonio Vivaldi’s iconic Seasons,” Miropolsky said.

Wu was presented an award at the prestigious Cynthia Woods Mitchell International Young Artist competition and has given numerous performances across North America, Asia and Europe. In addition to serving as Cascade Symphony’s concertmaster, she appears frequently with the Seattle Symphony Orchestra.

Wu plays principal second violin with the Seattle Chamber Orchestra and Seattle Metropolitan Chamber Orchestra, and she also is a recurring artist at the AIMS Festival Orchestra in Graz, Austria.

With a special interest in music education in the local schools, the Cascade Symphony Orchestra has resumed – after a six-year hiatus due to the pandemic – sponsoring its Gold Medalist program with participating student musicians from Edmonds-Woodway and Mountlake Terrace high schools performing with Cascade Symphony musicians.

“Per CSO tradition, we are proud to welcome some of the best high school musicians in our area to perform side-by-side with us during the Sunday holiday concert,” Miropolsky said.

Tickets for each concert are $30 for adults, $26 for seniors (ages 60-plus) and $10 for youths (ages 12 and younger).

Tickets can be purchased online through the ECA website and by telephone (425-275-9595).

Additional information about the Cascade Symphony Orchestra and its full 2024-25 concert season is available online.

~ ~ ~ ~

The Mukilteo Community Orchestra (MCO), in partnership with the Snohomish County Music Teachers Association (SCMTA), will present the annual “Concerto Competition Winners Showcase”

Student winners of the 2024 Snohomish County Music Teachers Association Concerto Competition

2 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 15, Rosehill Community Center, 304 Lincoln Ave, Mukilteo

The concert will feature five students, all winners of the 2024 Snohomish County Music Teachers Association (SCMTA) Concerto Competition. The orchestra will accompany these students for an afternoon of music by Rachmaninoff, Mozart, Ravel, Beethoven and Prokofiev.

This is the ninth year the Mukilteo Community Orchestra has partnered with the SCMTA to bring these concerts to the community.

“The orchestra is delighted to be accompanying these talented musicians once again this year,” said MCO conductor and artistic director Dr. Christopher Vongvithayamathakul. “It’s a great honor to be a part of this community-building partnership. The orchestra musicians range from young adults to retirees, and it’s so wonderful to be able to make connections across generations through music making.”

The program will begin with Jimmy Huang performing Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 2 in C minor, III. Allegro scherzando. Inez Ko will then perform Mozart Piano Concerto No. 17 in G major, K 453, I. Allegro, and Alvin Lee will perform Ravel Piano Concerto in G, 2nd and 3rd movements.

Following intermission, Alexander Vollmer will perform Prokofiev Concerto No. 2, 1st movement. The program will conclude with Minjae Kim performing Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 5 in Eb major, 2nd and 3rd movements.

Jimmy Huang, 13, is a 7th grader at Lakeside Middle School. He has studied with Dr. Yelena Balabanova at the International Conservatory since he was 4.

Inez Ko, 12, is a 7th grader at Heatherwood Middle School. She began piano lessons at age 7 and has studied with Allan Park since 2021.

Alvin Lee, 11, is a 6th grader at Skyview Middle School in Bothell. He has been an elite student of Park since age 7.

Alexander Vollmer, 14, discovered his strong passion for piano at age 9 and started participating in piano competitions two and half years later. Alexander has been an elite student with Allan Park since 2021. He is a 9th grader in Lakeside School.

Minjae Kim is an 18-year-old senior at North Creek High School. Minjae is an elite student of Allan Park.

“The Snohomish County Music Teachers Association is so grateful for the continuous community efforts of the Mukilteo Community Orchestra,” said SCMTA President Amy Riffle-Kouyeas. “We have seen time and time again how they encourage excellence in our students’ personal discipline and artistic quality and give the gift of a dream realized. Mukilteo Community Orchestra provides an unforgettable experience for our Pacific Northwest kids that will last a lifetime.”

The Young Artists Concert is free to attend. More information about the concert can be found here.

~ ~ ~ ~

Edmonds photographer Karen Mason-Blair to showcase her legends of grunge at Musicology Co.

5 – 8 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 19, Musicology Co., 420 5th Ave. S. #107, Edmonds

You might not know her name, but you may have seen her images. She has one of the only pictures of Kurt Cobain smiling, wearing his famed white sunglasses.

Local photographer, long-time Edmonds resident, and Edmonds High grad Karen Mason-Blair will be at Edmonds Musicology Co. from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, showcasing rarely seen images and signing her book The Flannel Years. There will be ’90s music by the Musicology DJ Collective.

Mason-Blair’s photos have graced the covers of albums and featured in publications such as Rolling Stone, Entertainment Weekly and People Magazine. Known for her iconic photography of grunge legends of the 1990s, she has pictures in several galleries, such as the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the local Museum of Pop Culture.

With a career spanning over three decades, Mason-Blair’s work features exclusive photographs of Nirvana, Soundgarden, Pearl Jam, Alice in Chains, Duran Duran, Radiohead, Joan Jett and many more.

Her photographs are not just images; they result from deep, personal connections. As a close friend to many of the band members, Mason-Blair captured intimate moments that are truly authentic.

Mason-Blair’s images will also be on display and for sale. Working closely with Musicology owner Rachel Gardner, the two have put together an Art Walk event that every grunge and music fan will appreciate.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet Karen Mason-Blair in person and take a selfie in front of a life-size photo of Kurt Cobain and Krist Novoselic wearing Santa hats (black Santa hats provided).

~ ~ ~ ~

Big Band Night with Jake Berguine and the Jazz Punishments

6:30 – 9 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 19, Old Edmonds Opera House, 515 Dayton St., Edmonds

Come listen to jazz at this cozy, free event during Art Walk Edmonds. Students and amateurs are invited to sight read with the Jazz Punishments Big Band members. Sponsored by JazzClubsNW, Jazz Colony & the Old Edmonds Opera House. No Cover.

~ ~ ~ ~

Free Holiday Movies at Edmonds Theater, Sponsored by Cline Jewelers

Friday, Dec. 13, 3:30 – 4:30 p.m., Holiday Cartoons, 5 p.m., The Polar Express

Friday, Dec. 20, 3:30 – 4:30 p.m., Holiday Cartoons, 5 p.m., Elf

The Edmonds Theater, 415 Main St., Edmonds

The holiday season is here, and Cline Jewelers is proud to bring joy to the Edmonds community by sponsoring Free Holiday Movies at the Edmonds Theater. This cherished tradition is a way to say “thank you” to the community that supports local businesses like theirs all year long.

These screenings are completely FREE, so gather your friends, family and neighbors for a cozy afternoon at the movies.

— By Elizabeth Murray

Elizabeth Murray is a freelance writer thankful to call Edmonds home. When she’s not busy wrangling her two kids (and husband), you can find her playing ukulele. She can be reached at elmm22@gmail.com.