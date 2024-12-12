Ask the Edmonds Cop revisited: Staying safe downtown at night

Remember our past Ask the Edmonds Cop episodes? A reader asked a question about pedestrian and driver safety at night, and we thought we’d bring back one of our segments on this topic — from 2017 — as the advice is still timely.
