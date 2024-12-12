Ask the Edmonds Cop revisited: Staying safe downtown at night

Posted: December 11, 2024 2

Remember our past Ask the Edmonds Cop episodes? A reader asked a question about pedestrian and driver safety at night, and we thought we’d bring back one of our segments on this topic — from 2017 — as the advice is still timely.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.

BACK TO HOME