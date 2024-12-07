Avalanche Awareness with Northwest Avalanche Center Dec. 12

Join Northwest Avalanche Center (NWAC) instructors from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12 via Zoom to learn how to access avalanche and mountain weather forecasts and recognize basic signs of avalanche danger.

Recognizing avalanche danger is an essential and potentially lifesaving skill, whether you ski, snowshoe, snowboard, or snowmobile. This introductory class provides a basic approach to managing risk.

Registration is required to receive a reminder email with the Zoom link 24 hours before the event begins. If you register less than 24 hours before the event, your confirmation email will include the Zoom link.

You can register for the event here.